IK’s all-in-one ring light, mic, and smartphone grip tripod content creator rig now $50 (50% off)

As part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the IK Multimedia iRig Video Creator Bundle All-in-One Streaming Setup for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100 directly from IK and at Amazon, this is a solid 50% off and the lowest price we can find. It has also never gone for less than $70 at Amazon. This bundle includes a smartphone clip (compatible with 3.5- to 6-inch devices), tripod stand that can extend up to 24 inches long to double as a selfie stick, a microphone you can clip to just about anything, a Bluetooth shutter, and a 6-inch ring light. The stand itself can carry your smartphone as well as the ring light (adjustable temperature and brightness) for an all-in-one setup that works with “all your favorite smartphone apps right out of the box.” More details below. 

If you can make do with a more basic content creator setup, take a look at this popular Sensyne model on Amazon. It sells for just $25 Prime shipped, or half the price of today’s discounted brand name option. While you won’t get the included lav-style microphone, it does deliver a tripod-mounted phone clip and ring light alongside a pocket-sized Bluetooth remote. 

If you’re looking to take your content creation setup to new heights, you’ll want to head right over to our coverage of the latest Moment sale. One of the best brands in the iPhoneography space, we are tracking solid price drops on its MagSafe mounts, Filmmaker Cage, and more starting from $45. Here’s a full breakdown on its pro-grade anamorphic lens adapter while you’re at it. 

IK Multimedia iRig Video Creator Bundle features:

  • ALL YOU NEED bundle includes stand, microphone and lighting
  • PORTABLE & ADJUSTABLE iKlip Grip Pro stand holds your phone and ring light and can adjust to stream from the perfect angle
  • GREAT SOUND iRig Mic Lav lapel mic captures professional audio easily in any situation
  • PERFECT LIGHTING 6” LED ring light offers color temp and brightness to create any mood

