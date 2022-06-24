Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 comes with an i7 processor and a 13-inch touchscreen at $1,469

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i7/16GB/512GB for $1,469.01 shipped. Launching at $,1900, it has more recently gone in the $1,600 to $1,700 price range with today’s deals marking a new all-time low we’ve seen for this Surface Pro 8 model. This same model goes for $1,600 from Microsoft, B&H, and Best Buy currently. Do note that this deal does not include any keyboard and is just the device itself. The 11th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 16GB of system memory will power through pretty much any application and could even handle some light gaming as well. With 512GB of SSD storage, you will have plenty of space for all your documents and other miscellaneous files you have while working. Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside Wi-Fi 6 means you will have fast wireless internet and attached peripheral connections will have up to 40Gb/s link speeds. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

While this Surface Pro 8 option above does not include Signature Keyboard Cover, you can pick one up from B&H for $180. Covered in luxurious Alcantara, this mechanical keyboard cover attaches magnetically to the Surface Pro with the large glass touchpad further enhancing the premium experience. There is even a dedicated Surface Slim Pen 2 storage area that will have it ready to go at a moment’s notice. You can even bundle the keyboard and slim pen together for $280 if you want to get both at the same time. Otherwise, you can grab the pen at a later time for $120.

If you’re looking to upgrade your work-from-home setup, be sure to check out today’s deals on FlexiSpot electric standing desks from $200. Our top pick here is the EN1 Essential Electric Standing Desk at $260, a deal matching the 2022 low price while only the second notable price cut of the year.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i7/16GB/512GB features:

Unlock more possibilities than ever with the Pro designed for a Pro like you. The first consumer laptop-to-tablet PC based on the Intel® Evo™ platform and designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with the iconic Kickstand. Do great things with a larger 13” touchscreen, faster connections with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and extra speed when you need it.

