Amazon’s 6-outlet surge protector power strips are down at $3.50 Prime shipped each today

Woot now offers the 2-pack of Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protectors for just $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $13 and fetching north of $11 directly from Amazon at the moment, this deal is matching our previous mention and another particularly affordable chance to land some no-frills outlet extensions. You’re scoring a total of 12 additional outlets spread across a pair of power strips, both with 2-foot leads to make it easier to tuck away behind furniture or desks. There’s 200 joules of protection to add some peace of mind in the case of random surges alongside a 15 amp circuit breaker. They certainly aren’t the most high-tech solutions out there, but at $3.50 a piece, these popular Amazon-made power strips are worth a look if you just need spares or some quick and easy extra outlets. More details below.

Considering you’re scoring a popular power strip for the price of a latte here, there really aren’t very many comparable options out there from trustworthy brands that can undercut today’s lead deal. You might find some random models on Amazon and elsewhere, but it is hard to recommend those over the Amazon Basics solutions at this price.

If you’re already set on the power strips, be sure to dive into today’s Anker Gold Box sale. Including USB-C wall adapters, all-in-one charging stands, and the brand’s PowerPort Cube, you’ll find deals starting from $22 with up to 35% in savings to be had. All of the details you’ll need are right here and be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more, not to mention the Belkin 4th of July sale.

Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protectors:

IN THE BOX: 2-pack of 6 outlet surge protector power strips with 2 foot 14 AWG power cords

RELIABLE PROTECTION: 200 Joule 3 line basic surge protection rating to protect small appliances, phones, and lamps

LED INDICATOR LIGHTS: Red “protected” LED indicator light with 15-Amp circuit breaker to signify you are protected

