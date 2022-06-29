Save over $100 on Dyson’s Pure Cool tower fan air purifier combo at $299, plus more from $22

Woot is now offering a series of solid price drops on air quality products headlined by the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Fan at $298.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model goes for $400 directly from Dyson and currently more like $345 from third-party Amazon sellers. Today’s deal is up to $101 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It combines Dyson’s lauded blade-less fan technology to keep you cool this summer alongside built-in air purifier action via the HEPA filter that is said to capture up to 99.97% of dust and pet dander particles. Other features include a sleep timer, an oscillating fan mechanism, and your choice of ten air speed settings alongside the automatic shut-off feature in case it gets tipped over. Head below for more deals and details.

You can browse through the rest of the Woot air quality sale right here. It features additional Dyson offers as well as several dehumidifiers, air conditioners (including portable models), and air purifiers starting from $22 Prime shipped through mid July.

The high-end Molekule air purifiers are also still on sale with as much as $250 in savings to be had. These models standout from the pack with premium-looking designs that slide right into your home decor alongside what the brand refers to as “FDA-cleared” medical-grade 510(k) Class II certifications and Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology. Get a closer look at the deals starting from $400 in our previous coverage right here.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 features:

Captures: HEPA filter captures 99.97 0.3 microns particles including dust and pet dander

Dyson technology helps create a healthier home

Projects: Projects refreshed air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow.

Multi-functionality: Tower fan and HEPA air refresher in one.

Other features: Sleep timer, oscillation, 10 air speed settings and automatic shut-off if tipped over

Second layer in filter contains activated carbon to capture household odors and volatile organic compounds like paint fumes

