Save over $100 on Dyson’s Pure Cool tower fan air purifier combo at $299, plus more from $22

Justin Kahn -
Home GoodswootDyson
$101 off $299

Woot is now offering a series of solid price drops on air quality products headlined by the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Fan at $298.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model goes for $400 directly from Dyson and currently more like $345 from third-party Amazon sellers. Today’s deal is up to $101 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It combines Dyson’s lauded blade-less fan technology to keep you cool this summer alongside built-in air purifier action via the HEPA filter that is said to capture up to 99.97% of dust and pet dander particles. Other features include a sleep timer, an oscillating fan mechanism, and your choice of ten air speed settings alongside the automatic shut-off feature in case it gets tipped over. Head below for more deals and details. 

You can browse through the rest of the Woot air quality sale right here. It features additional Dyson offers as well as several dehumidifiers, air conditioners (including portable models), and air purifiers starting from $22 Prime shipped through mid July. 

The high-end Molekule air purifiers are also still on sale with as much as $250 in savings to be had. These models standout from the pack with premium-looking designs that slide right into your home decor alongside what the brand refers to as “FDA-cleared” medical-grade 510(k) Class II certifications and Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology. Get a closer look at the deals starting from $400 in our previous coverage right here

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 features:

  • Captures: HEPA filter captures 99.97 0.3 microns particles including dust and pet dander
  • Dyson technology helps create a healthier home
  • Projects: Projects refreshed air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow.
  • Multi-functionality: Tower fan and HEPA air refresher in one.
  • Other features: Sleep timer, oscillation, 10 air speed settings and automatic shut-off if tipped over
  • Second layer in filter contains activated carbon to capture household odors and volatile organic compounds like paint fumes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Dyson

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Molekule’s medical-grade air purifiers are now up...
Save 15% on Govee's Smart RGBIC Table Lamp at $51
Nikon’s new Z 30 mirrorless camera is made for vl...
Save on TP-Link Kasa smart plugs, color bulbs, dimmer s...
Ninja’s cold brew-ready dual coffee maker now up ...
Upgrade your PC/PS5 with new all-time low on WD_BLACK...
PowerA takes on Razer Kishi with new MOGA XP7-X mobile ...
IOGEAR’s 4K USB-C Dock Pro Station supports Switc...
Load more...
Show More Comments