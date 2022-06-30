Score an Amazon Echo Dot and Music Unlimited subscription for just $9 ahead of Prime Day

Ahead of Prime Day 2022, Amazon is bringing back one of its more popular and affordable ways for first-time Echo owners to take Alexa for a spin. Right now, you can score a third-generation Echo Dot for $0.99 when signing up for a Music Unlimited subscription for the first time. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, with the plan costing $10 normally or $8 for subscribers to Amazon’s 2-day delivery service. That gets you both for $8.98, down from the usual $50 value you’d pay for the whole package normally. Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Dot makes for quite the compelling smart speaker at just $1, delivering Alexa alongside a collection of other features like smart home control, Apple Music, and more. Plus with Music Unlimited, you’ll be able to use Alexa to play your favorite tracks, too.

Today’s discount is easily as good as it gets for bringing home a smart speaker of any sorts right now, regardless of if you look at the $1 or $9 sale price. Though with Prime Day 2022 still on the horizon, there are plenty of ways to save elsewhere. Ranging from free gift cards just for using the Amazon services you already pay for to bonus credit for loading up your digital wallet ahead of time, there are some other ways to take advantage of the pre-shopping event action.

Otherwise, our Prime Day guide is packed with all of the actual cash discounts up for grabs right now. Today just saw Amazon’s lineup of Blink smart cameras go on sale at the best prices of the year, which also join a whole other assortment of the company’s in-house brands. The all-new eero Pro 6E/6+ mesh systems are another easy highlight and now sitting at as low as $90.

Terms and Conditions:

This is a limited time offer of 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members only) and an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for$ 4.99, total price of $14.98 ($12.98 for Prime members only). Items must be purchased on a single order. Only first time device owners of an Amazon Echo device are eligible for this promotion. Current Echo device customers and Amazon Music subscribers are not eligible. After the 1-month promotional term, your Amazon Music Subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) plus applicable taxes until you cancel. Offer good while supplies last.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!