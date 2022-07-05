ViewSonic’s 24-inch 1080p 144Hz RGB backlit gaming monitor sees new low of $190, more

Amazon is now offering the ViewSonic ELITE 24-inch 1080p 144Hz RGB Gaming Monitor for $189.99 shipped. While ViewSonic has this same monitor retailing for $250, it has more regularly gone for $290 on Amazon, making this a 34% discount, or $100 in savings, and marking a new all-time low we’ve seen at Amazon. Coming with both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs, this ViewSonic gaming monitor will utilize AMD FreeSync Premium technology to ensure that you experience no screen-tearing at the high refresh rate this monitor runs at. You’ll also have some RGB backlighting that can be controlled with a variety of software and synchronized with other gaming peripherals. You can learn more by checking out our launch coverage and head below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

After you finish checking out these monitor deals above, continue on your hunt for a monitor with these Samsung Odyssey deals starting at $250 and headlined by the new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor with its first sale at $1,100. Normally going for $1,500, this new all-time low will save you a solid $400 and net you a curved 32-inch 4K mini-LED monitor with HDR2000 support.

ViewSonic ELITE 24-inch 1080p 144Hz RGB Gaming Monitor features:

The ViewSonic® ELITE XG240R is a 24” Full HD monitor packed with all the speed and features esports and gaming enthusiasts need. Equipped with ViewSonic exclusive RGB lighting technology, ELITE RGB, the XG240R beautifully illuminates gaming setups and synchronizes to other RGB peripherals without any additional software. Featuring an incredible 144Hz refresh rate, as well as AMD FreeSync™ technology, this monitor’s variable refresh rate capabilities virtually eliminate screen tearing and stuttering for fluid gameplay during fast-paced action scenes. A blazing-fast 1ms response time and low input lag provides smooth screen performance even in the most graphic-intense sequences.

