Amazon Prime members now score a free year of Grubhub+

Ahead of Prime Day 2022, Amazon today has announced that members of its paid subscription service will have yet another perk to enjoy. Offering a one-year subscription to Grubhub+, Amazon Prime members will now be able to enjoy free food delivery alongside two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and the service’s other perks.

Amazon Prime Grubhub+ perk now available

Amazon Prime may mostly be known as a way to enjoy two-day delivery at no extra cost, but the subscription offers so much more. Amazon itself has been trying to spread the word on what’s included with a membership ahead of Prime Day with its Amazon Stampcard promotion. And now yet another perk has been announced courtesy of a partnership with Grubhub.

The mobile food ordering and delivery service allows you to place orders with hundreds of thousands of restaurants from over 4,000 cities. Much like the service’s competitors, GrubHub has its own paid plan that lets you skip delivery fees. Now Amazon is bringing those food delivery perks into its Prime membership, providing a full year of the GrubHub+ service that normally runs you $9.99 at no additional cost.

Both new and existing GrubHub users are eligible for the promotion, as well. New members will have 12-month access to free deliveries from the app before the plan auto-renews at $9.99, while those who already pay will find the savings applied at the start of your next billing cycle. All of the usual Grubhub+ terms apply, with the free food delivery perk only applying to orders over $12 from participating restaurants.

Today’s GrubHub announcement also joins all of the other perks offered by your Prime membership. And with the retailer’s 48-hour shopping event under a week away, the news couldn’t come at a better time to make the membership even more worthwhile.

Earlier in the year when Amazon raised the prices of its Prime membership, we noted on how the perks that are provided will have to get better to make paying the added cash worth it. Now only a few months later, Amazon is doing its part to make the price hike a little more justifiable thanks to bundling in GrubHub+.

