New lows hit Made for Amazon Echo 4th Gen/Dot/Show wall mounts and stands from $13

Alongside the early Prime Day Amazon Echo smart home deals that are now live and starting from $20, we are also tracking some solid deals on Made for Amazon accessories. First up, you can land the Made For Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Wall Mount black or white for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This, much like the deals below, is specifically designed for Amazon’s Echo smart speakers (in this case the Echo Dot) to provide a neat and organized home up and out of the way on the wall, ceiling, or under a cabinet. It will have your Echo Dot “mounted in minutes” with included 3M adhesive to securely hold it in place (screws and anchors also included in the box). The rotating design keeps all functionality and sound accessible alongside a cord wrap to keep things tidy. Head below for additional details and more deals.

Made for Amazon Echo accessory deals:

While Amazon Prime Day proper is still about a week away, the deals are already flying. Alongside the aforementioned Echo smart home offers, we also have notable price drops and new all-time lows live on Fire TV Cube, the Kindle Kids readers, and Fire 7 tablets. Stay locked to our Prime Day 2022 hub for even more.

Made For Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Wall Mount features:

A SUPER EASY install will have your Echo Dot (4th Gen) mounted in minutes. Use the included 3M Command Strips for peel & stick installation. Want a more permanent option? Screws and anchors come in the box for drywall & wood stud wall mounting.

Get your Echo Dot (4th Gen) off the counter and onto the wall, under a cabinet, or even on the ceiling. It’ll keep your speaker secure during your neighbor’s spontaneous polka parties.

Rotating design can turn 360º to maximize button access & audio quality for your unique setup.

Keep that power cord in check for a clean finish. Wrap the extra cable around the base of the mount for an Instagram worthy look.

