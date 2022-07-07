Godox launching retro-inspired camera flash with one dial control this fall at $69

We are in a time of reflection and nostalgia for retro gear in a variety of sectors, especially in film cameras as they have seen a resurgence. Now you can embrace this retro look with the Godox Lux Junior camera flash. Set to launch later this year, this flash will work with some of the top camera brands out there as well as working with classic film cameras.

The resurgence of film photography is something that cannot be ignored, especially when pictures taken on film just feel different than those taken with digital equipment. Nikon released its Z fc mirrorless camera, which is based on its Z50 model, as a callback to the classics of the 50s, 60s, and 70s but with all the benefits of a modern mirrorless system. Now you can expand upon the looks of the Z fc and similar cameras with Godox’s all-new Lux Junior camera flash. Coming in at just 2.9x2x2.8-inches, this flash is small enough to toss into your smallest camera bag while going out and about so you can capture all the memories you want, regardless of lighting conditions. The design of the flash consists of classic silver accents seen in retro cameras with a textured top panel that is also reminiscent of those days alongside a retro dial for controlling the flash while in manual mode.

The flash can be operated in two different modes depending on how point-and-shoot you want to get with your gear with the simple dial correlating ISO with aperture, power level, and shooting distance with the auto mode defaulting the settings to f/2.8 at ISO 100. Otherwise, you can use the camera in manual and adjust the flash settings to your liking with the color temperature of the flash being around 6000K with a 200K tolerance. You will also power this flash off of two AAA batteries that will need to be purchased separately. Speaking of purchasing, when is this available?

The Godox Lux Junior is set to be released in mid-August according to B&H where you can sign up for a stock alert when it becomes available. In terms of pricing, however, it will go for $69 wherever it is sold. When you pick up this flash, it will come with its own storage bag and a triggering cable for use on older cameras and external triggers.

I won’t lie, the retro aesthetic is appealing to me and I was very close to picking up the Nikon Z fc when I was looking at a camera upgrade mainly due to its look. In the end, I took some cash savings over some looks, but with those savings, I could have gone right back around and picked up this flash, had it been available then. Those who like the retro flare are destined to enjoy this simple little flash.

