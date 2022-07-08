Anker launches pre-Prime Day weekend sale with USB-C GaN chargers and more from $11

Anker is gearing up for all of the Prime Day festivities next week by launching a weekend sale with some discounts to help shoppers beat the rush. Courtesy of Amazon, you can notably score the Anker Nano II 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger for $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $72, you’re looking at one of the first overall price cuts to date at $22 off while beating our previous mention by $16. Centered around GaN II technology, this is one of Anker’s first chargers outfitted with the advanced charging features. Delivering three ports to your everyday carry or at-home setup, there’s a main USB-C port that can dish out the full 65W speeds on top of a secondary 20W port and a final 2.4A USB-A slot. Ready to refuel everything from smartphones to computers and more, you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker pre-Prime Day weekend sale:

For an even more capable package in your charging setup, yesterday saw a pair of Anker’s latest portable power stations go on sale. Delivering some perfect offerings for having on-hand during power outages, or just bringing along on camping trips or to tailgates, these start from $200 and are down to the lowest prices of the rest at up to $150 off.

Anker Nano II 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger features:

Say goodbye to your old chargers. Anker 735 Charger (Nano II 65W) has the power you need to fast charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C notebook from a single charger. Connect a single device to get a 65W max charge—that’s enough to power up a 2020 MacBook Pro 13″ at full speed. And when you connect three devices, power will be distributed efficiently between ports to ensure you get the best charge. Power up to 3 devices with a charger that’s roughly the size of an AirPods Pro case.

