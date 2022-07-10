Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad falls to best price of the year at $299, more up to $50 off

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB for $299 shipped. Normally fetching $329, this is a new 2022 low at $30 off in total while sitting $10 under our previous mention. You can also still save $50 on the higher 256GB storage capacity at $429, as well. Regardless of which model you opt for, these all deliver Apple’s latest entry-level iPad experience that comes powered by the new A13 Bionic chip. Said to be 20% faster than its predecessor, that extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale so you can save a few dollars at $99. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

Now that Prime Day is almost here, discounts as notable and rare as the lead deal are beginning to arrive in our Apple guide. A favorite has delivered the first chance to save some cash on Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro, which now delivers the second-generation chip at $1,234. Though there are also plenty of other price cuts rolling in ahead of Amazon’s massive 48-hour summer shopping event.

iPad 2021 features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

