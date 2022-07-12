Echelon’s popular Smart Connect fitness bikes, treadmills, and more on sale from $600

If getting fit indoors this summer is on your agenda, Amazon is now rolling out some Prime Day discounts on a series of Echelon workout gear. A favorite has the Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $799.99 shipped. Normally sitting at $1,000, this is the lowest in several months and matching the third-best price to date at $200 off. Taking on Peloton with a much more affordable price tag and much of the same curated riding experience, this Echelon EX5 bike comes with access to on-demand classes, workouts synced to popular music, and other ways to exercise at home. While it lacks a built-in screen, there’s an integrated mount to dock a tablet or smartphone and the bike will sync all of your ride data over to the companion app for keeping up with your fitness journey. Head below for additional deals including higher-end bikes, rowing machines, and treadmills.

Echelon Prime Day deals include:

A great alternative to any of these more full-blown workout companions would be NordicTrack’s Alexa Adjustable Dumbbell. These recent releases deliver a more compact option for getting some reps in at home, and are now joining a massive selection of Bowflex deals with a price cut down to $299. This new all-time low status is greeted by $130 in savings, making now the best chance yet to try out the Alexa-enabled workout experience.

Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike features:

Pedal farther on the EX-5. Built with performance in-mind, this connected bike boasts a variety of features that will help you raise your cycling game. Whether your aim is to de-stress, train for a competition or anything in-between, you can count on the EX-5 to get you there. Aero handlebars feature ergonomic design to help align your upper body for optimum performance. – 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!