PlayStation DualSense controllers see second notable Amazon price drop to $59 (Matching low)

Alongside the rest of our Prime Day 2022 deals, Amazon is now offering the PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller in all colorways from $59 shipped. Regularly between $69 and $74 depending on the color, this is matching the all-time low and only the second notable price drop we have tracked on Amazon. While Sony is rumored to have a DualSense Pro controller in the works, that one will almost certainly release at well over $100 if it is indeed a thing. One of the highlights of Sony’s latest-generation gaming system, the DualSense delivers immersive haptic feedback so you can feel “varying force and tension at your fingertips with adaptive triggers.” You can chat online with the built-in microphone and connect a headset directly via the 3.5mm jack. Head below for a closer look and you can get more details in our PS5 hands-on review.

Prime Day DualSense controller deals:

PlayStation DualSense controller features:

Bring gaming worlds to life – Feel your in-game actions and environment simulated through haptic feedback*. Experience varying force and tension at your fingertips with adaptive triggers*.

Find your voice, share your passion – Chat online with the built-in microphone. Connect a headset directly via the 3.5mm jack. Record and broadcast your epic gaming moments with the create button.

A gaming icon in your hands – Enjoy a comfortable, evolved design with an iconic layout and enhanced sticks. Hear higher-fidelity** sound effects through the built-in speaker in supported games.

DualSense Controller PS5 and PC compatible. Not compatible with PS4.

