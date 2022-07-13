elago’s vintage Mac/Nintendo Apple Watch stands, AirPods cases, more on sale from $7.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, the official elago Amazon storefront is now delivering deals on a wide range of its lineup of Apple gear accessories starting from $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members. The elago vinyl-made accessories are among some of the more popular options around here, especially the vintage Mac and Nintendo-style designs that house your Apple Watch, AirPods, and AirTags. We are now tracking deals across a number of those alongside its MagSafe iPhone stands, Apple Pencil, and Apple TV accessories as well. You’ll find pages of them right here and our top picks from the lot of them waiting down below the fold. 

elago Prime day Apple and Nintendo Apple Watch deals:

iPhone accessories:

AirPods/AirTag case deals:

Plus more:

You’ll also want to browse through our roundup of Anker MagSafe gear and USB-C charging solutions for deals starting from $11 with free shipping for Prime members. You’ll find all of those organized right here and even more in our master 2022 Prime Day deal hub

elago W4 Apple Watch Stand deals: 

Works with all Apple Watch Series (7,6,SE,5,4,3,2,1) and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode. This retro stand was designed to look like the old 1998 iMac. When you place your Apple Watch in the stand, enjoy the nostalgic feel of using an older Mac monitor. Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

