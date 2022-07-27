GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a Bonnie and Clyde story, female protagonist, more

New details of GTA 6 have seemingly emerged, including the game’s setting, playable characters, and overall change of tone. Grand Theft Auto 5 released ages ago (back in 2013) and, much like previous games in the series, has remained relevant ever since. That’s largely due to the ever-expanding GTA Online that remained one of the top 20 best selling games right up until 2020, but Rockstar has seemingly begun to move its development focus from its persistent Grand Theft Auto world over to new projects, the biggest of which is likely GTA 6. Head below for more details.

New GTA 6 details

Rockstar confirmed GTA 6 was in the works back in February, saying that “active development for the next entry in the series is underway,” although just about everyone assumed this was already the case by that time. New details coming out from Bloomberg’s industry insider, Jason Schrier, might very well give us a better idea of what to expect when the game finally launches.

Reports suggested the game will center around a sort of Bonnie and Clyde-like duo, effectively ushering in the game’s very first female protagonist purported to be of Latin descent. This news also comes along with what sounds like Rockstar deciding to significantly tone down some of its deeply offensive satirical humor – the company ditched some of the transphobic content in the latest releases of GTA V – for its next open-world crime game, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Ready for a return to Vice City?

While the game is reportedly still, at the very least, two years away from seeing the light of day, the ambitious project is seemingly being truncated from initial targets. GTA 6 was initially rumored to be taking place in a giant open world spread across locations in North and South America – something that sounds perfect for an on-the-run Bonnie and Clyde bank robbery spree – but is now apparently relegated to the sunny shores of the series’ fictional version of Miami. While that might sound like a bad thing for gamers, you’d be hard-pressed to find fans of the crime thriller that wouldn’t love to see a current-generation take on what sounds a lot like a modern version of Vice City. There are no details on the in-game timeline here, but a return to the neon soaked fictional version of Miami would certainly be a treat – especially if it is heavily expanded to the areas around Vice City, much like we saw in GTA V.

Excited for a potential return to Vice City and what could be another heist/bank robbery-focused experience in GTA 6? Only time will tell, but unfortunately, it sounds like there’s lots of that before we hear more, especially in some kind of official capacity.

