ROCCAT’s new Xone XP Air wireless mouse has 100-hour battery life and an RGB dock

Turtle Beach’s sister brand, ROCCAT, is now releasing an all-new Kone XP Air wireless RGB gaming mouse with quite a few notable features. Bringing the brand’s iconic Kone XP mouse an all-new lease on life with the introduction of a Stellar Wireless connection, you’ll also find a fast charging dock and great RGB here all around. Want to learn more? Head below for additional information.

ROCCAT Kone XP Air has an awesome-looking dock

The Kone XP Air is quite similar to its wired predecessor, the Kone XP, which launched earlier this year. You’ll find that the latest version of the mouse delivers “stunning” 3D RGB lighting as well as the Owl-Eye 19K DPI sensor. It also leverages the brand’s Titan Optical Switches and brings a 4D wheel to expand the mouse’s capabilities to 29 programmable functions with ROCCAT’s Easy-Shift technology.

It’s also pretty lightweight, coming in at 99 grams. Though there are absolutely lighter wireless mice on the market, the Kone XP Air packs quite a few features all things considered. For connectivity, you’ll find the Stellar Wireless portion leverages a 2.4GHz USB dongle, and there’s also Bluetooth built-in for pairing it to multiple devices at one time.

“The Kone XP Air strikes the perfect mix of style, performance, and utility,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The reception to the wired Kone XP has been amazing, with fans immediately asking for a wireless version, so we’re excited to let everyone know the Kone XP Air is on its way and will be available less than a month from now.”

On top of all that, the RGB coloring extends from the mouse to the new AIMO-enabled charging dock. It’s part of the AIMO ecosystem and ties in with the rest of ROCCAT’s lineup. The dock itself can deliver up to five hours of gaming with just 10 minutes of charging, and a fully charged Kone XP Air can last for up to 100 hours before it’s time to dock it again. However, if you dock the mouse whenever you’re done gaming, it’ll always be topped off and ready to go. In a pinch, there’s an included PhantomFlex USB-C cable that can be leveraged to both connect and recharge the mouse with ease.

The ROCCAT Kone XP Air Gaming Mouse is available for pre-order today at $169.99 from Amazon, with shipping slated to begin on August 22.

9to5Toys’ Take

This mouse sure has a lot to offer. The 19K DPI sensor is bound to impress and provide more reactivity than you need in just about any setup. It’s also great to see that it packs up to 100 hours of gaming per charge, meaning you can even travel with this mouse without worrying that it’ll die midgame. Plus, the included charging cable also makes it a cinch to top off in emergencies when needed.

