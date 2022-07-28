Pick up a 4-pack of 2022 Tile Bluetooth trackers at the new Amazon low of $66 (Save $14)

Amazon is currently offering the 2022 Tile Mate Essentials 4-pack for $65.81 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $80, this 18% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. With this 4-pack, you get two Mate keychain trackers, a Slim card, and one Sticker tracker. Using the Tile app, which will work with iOS and Android devices, you’ll be able to locate anything these trackers are attached to. When you’re out of Bluetooth range, the app will provide the last known location to help you along your search. There are even Alexa, Assistant, and Siri integrations so you can ask your voice assistant for help. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you’re more used to the Apple ecosystem, then you may prefer picking up one of its AirTag trackers for $27.50. Unlike the Tile trackers, the AirTags can only be tracked using Apple’s Find My network which is limited to Apple devices. A benefit of the AirTag over the Tile tackers is the user-replaceable coin cell battery, which is stated to last over a year. The newer iPhones even have the ability to precisely locate AirTags using Ultra-Wideband technology.

We’re currently tracking the Nomad outlet sale that is taking up to 85% off a selection of its leather cases and in-house accessories. The Modern Leather Folio Cover is one highlight at $40, down from the usual $70 for all four versions of iPhone 12 series devices. You can also grab the Nomad Stainless Stell MagSafe Mount while it is marked down to $50, a 50% discount.

Tile 2022 Mate Essentials 4-pack features:

  • FIND NEARBY – Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.
  • NOTIFY WHEN FOUND – Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.
  • UPGRADE TO A PREMIUM PLAN: Get proactive Smart Alert notifications when you leave something behind, and with Item Reimbursement, if we can’t find your Tiled item, we reimburse you.

