Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box delivers immersive home theater lighting at $204 (Save $46)

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances of the year to save on Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box at $203.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250 these days after seeing a permanent price increase at the start of the year, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount throughout 2022. This is $11 under our previous mention and comes within $9 of the best we’ve seen. Hooking into your home theater and greater Philips Hue setup, the Play HDMI Sync Box will take whatever is on the TV and adapt the room’s lighting for greater immersion. There are a variety of settings that offer everything from more relaxed bias illumination to more colorful reactive lighting and more. I personally use mine for making background lights a bit more reactive on Twitch streams. Head below for more.

Integrating with your existing Philips Hue setup, the Sync Box will be able to pair with standard bulbs and whatever other lamps and gear you have in your home theater. Though to take full advantage of the reactive lighting effects we recommend checking out one of the brand’s Gradient Lightstrips which start at $230. These attach right behind your TV and add a splash of ambient lighting behind the television.

HomeKit adopters will also want to check out all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide today. To close out the week we’re still tracking a notable collection of rare Philips Hue discounts that went live thanks to an extra 15% off Amazon sale starting at $13. Including everything from color light bulbs to addressable RGB lamps and more, everything is marked down to some of the best prices yet and will surely help expand your immersive home theater lighting system.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box features:

Create a fully immersive TV viewing and gaming experience with this Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. The HDMI support for up to four devices lets you easily switch between videos, games and music, while the integration with the Hue app allows for quick setup and control. This Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box works with up to 10 Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs and fixtures to let you set your preferred lighting mood.

