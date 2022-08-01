8Bitdo’s Pro 2 Switch, PC, Android Bluetooth Controller sees rare deal down to $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this model launched back in March of last year and rarely ever drops to $40. While we do see the wired model in the $28 range more often these days, this model has only ever gone on sale a few times since release with today’s offer coming in $2.50 less than our previous mention. It features wireless Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with Switch, PC, macOS, Android, and Raspberry Pi. You’ll find rumble vibration, motion controls, and a 20-hour rechargeable battery alongside a pair of “pro-level” back buttons and access to the 8Bitdo Ultimate software for custom mapping and configurations. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If you’re not sold on the 8Bitdo treatment, customizations, and wireless connectivity, the PowerA Switch controllers are a notable lower-cost alternative. They are less advanced and don’t include the native multi-platform support, but when it comes to couch co-op or just scoring an extra gamepad for a Switch rig, you’ll find a large selection of designs and colorways in the $20 or less range right now.

Check out this ongoing deal on the wired Nintendo-style 8Bitdo Pro USB Gamepad and then dive into some of our latest Nintendo coverage below:

8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller features:

2 pro-level back Buttons.

Ultimate software now on PC, Android and iOS.

Custom profile switching, enhanced grip & 4-Way mode switching button.

Wireless Bluetooth, rumble vibration, motion controls, USB-C, 20 hour rechargeable battery.

Compatible with Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam and Raspberry Pi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!