Save 66% on HyperX’s CloudX Xbox Chat Headset at its new low price of $10

Amazon now offers the HyperX CloudX Chat Headset for $9.99 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Normally going for $30, this 66% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this headset. Officially licensed by Xbox, this headset plugs directly into your controller and will work with Xbox One and Series X|S. This single earcup design is pretty typical in low-end models with a no-nonsense approach that provides you with everything you’ll need to get talking. The 40mm driver will make sure you can hear your teammates clearly while also being aware of your surroundings in-game with the microphone rejecting background noise to pick you up. This is all rounded out with the in-line audio controls for volume and microphone muting. Head below for more.

When it comes to gaming headsets, $10 is on the lower end and you are unlikely to find other options for cheaper with even the official Xbox One Chat Headset running you $30 nowadays. One option at this price point is the Mifanstech V-10 Gaming Headset at $10. Using a 3.5mm audio jack, you can use this headset with Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and more. Unlike the lead option above, this headset uses two earcups both with 50mm drivers for “3D surround sound.” The microphone will also reject background noise to ensure your teammates hear you clearly with the flip-to-mute functionality seen in some other headsets. You will also receive a 3.5mm audio splitter cable so you can use it on PCs that don’t have a combo mic/audio port.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Right now we’re tracking a deal on the PNY XLR8 500GB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal SSD for the new Amazon low of $55. With this affordable SSD, you can expect to see speeds upwards of 5,600MB/s over its PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 interface.

HyperX CloudX Chat Headset features:

The Officially Xbox Licensed HyperX CloudX Chat Headset is built with a 40mm driver for clear voice chat communication. It has a flexible noise-cancellation mic, pop filter, and in-line audio controls to easily adjust volume and mute the mic. The single ear cup allows you to hear game audio from your TV or home entertainment system as you chat in-game with your squad or party chat with friends. Featuring a lightweight, reversible design, the chat headset can be worn comfortably on either ear.

