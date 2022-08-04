PNY XLR8 500GB M.2 NVMe Gen4 internal SSD just hit the Amazon all-time low at $55

Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 CS3040 500GB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $54.99 shipped. This one sat at between $80 and $98 for all of last year before settling out with a $70 regular price in 2022. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon and a notable lower-cost solution for upgrading your battlestation. While this 500GB model isn’t quite as fast as the 2TB variants we are also seeing at new Amazon all-time lows, the relatively affordable price of entry and respectable 5,600MB/s speeds might be a good economic choice for some. You’ll also still find the modern NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface in an M.2 form-factor and the brand’s 5-year warranty here. But if it’s for a PS5 or higher-end PC build, you’ll want to look at the aforementioned 2TB models that clock in at up to 7,300MB/s. More details below.
While the WD_BLACK 500GB SN770 model comes in at the same price as our featured deal today, it is not quite as fast at 4,000MB/s. Your best bet for saving some cash and still landing a reputable brand is to go with a slower option like the Kingston NV1 500G M.2 2280 that sells for $40 on Amazon and starts at just under $30 for the 250GB variant.
Dive into our tutorial review of the Samsung 980 Pro M.2 1TB SSD PlayStation 5 upgrade if you haven’t had a chance yet. Then check out this Amazon all-time low pricing still live on Seagate’s PC/PS5-ready 7,300MB/s FireCuda 500GB SSD at $95. While not as affordable as the models above, the FireCuda lineup is among the faster options on the market with built-in heatsink tech and more. Get a closer look at this deal right here and hit up our PC gaming deal hub for more.
PNY XLR8 500GB Internal SSD features:
- Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the ultra high performance you demand
- The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 5,600MB/s seq. read and 2,600MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards
- The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s
- Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads
