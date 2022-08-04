PNY XLR8 500GB M.2 NVMe Gen4 internal SSD just hit the Amazon all-time low at $55

Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 CS3040 500GB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $54.99 shipped. This one sat at between $80 and $98 for all of last year before settling out with a $70 regular price in 2022. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon and a notable lower-cost solution for upgrading your battlestation. While this 500GB model isn’t quite as fast as the 2TB variants we are also seeing at new Amazon all-time lows, the relatively affordable price of entry and respectable 5,600MB/s speeds might be a good economic choice for some. You’ll also still find the modern NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface in an M.2 form-factor and the brand’s 5-year warranty here. But if it’s for a PS5 or higher-end PC build, you’ll want to look at the aforementioned 2TB models that clock in at up to 7,300MB/s. More details below.

While the WD_BLACK 500GB SN770 model comes in at the same price as our featured deal today, it is not quite as fast at 4,000MB/s. Your best bet for saving some cash and still landing a reputable brand is to go with a slower option like the Kingston NV1 500G M.2 2280 that sells for $40 on Amazon and starts at just under $30 for the 250GB variant.

Dive into our tutorial review of the Samsung 980 Pro M.2 1TB SSD PlayStation 5 upgrade if you haven’t had a chance yet. Then check out this Amazon all-time low pricing still live on Seagate’s PC/PS5-ready 7,300MB/s FireCuda 500GB SSD at $95. While not as affordable as the models above, the FireCuda lineup is among the faster options on the market with built-in heatsink tech and more. Get a closer look at this deal right here and hit up our PC gaming deal hub for more.

PNY XLR8 500GB Internal SSD features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the ultra high performance you demand

The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 5,600MB/s seq. read and 2,600MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads

