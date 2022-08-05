Official Echo 4th Gen Battery Stand at $21 (Reg. $30), $1 Amazon smart plug Echo promo, more

As part of its latest Amazon Echo gear sale, Woot is offering some notable bundle offers on the pre-owned smart speakers and displays as well as accessories. One notable offer is on the Made for Amazon Battery Base for Echo Dot (4th gen) that drops to $20.99 when you use code SAVE4 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $30 like it currently fetches on Amazon, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked at $4 below the all-time low there. This certified Made for Amazon accessory delivers a neat stand for your 4th Gen Echo Dot “without compromising audio performance” alongside a lithium-ion battery pack that adds up to 5-hours of portable use to your setup. More deals and details below.

As we mentioned above, today’s Woot sale is delivering some notable pre-owned offers on Amazon smart gear with 90-day warranties attached and deals starting from $12. However, as an extra bonus if you add the Amazon smart plug and any Echo device on this page to your cart at the same time, Woot will knock the price of the intelligent outlet down to just $0.99. If you’re looking for a particularly affordable way to land some smart Amazon gear, it’s hard to go wrong here.

For a higher-end approach with brand new units, dive into our coverage of these Philips Hue Echo bundles Amazon has on sale right now. You can score Philips Hue 3-bulb color starter kits with Echo Dots from $100 and at least $50 in savings. All of the details and pricing breakdowns you’ll need on this promotion are waiting in our previous coverage.

Made for Amazon Battery Base features:

Make your Echo Dot portable with the Mission Battery Base.

Design blends elegantly with Echo Dot without compromising audio performance.

Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory specially designed to work with Echo Dot (4th Gen). Echo Dot sold separately.

Enjoy your music away from the power outlet with integrated battery lasting up to 5 hours.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!