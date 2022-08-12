Canon’s latest mirrorless camera is actually a robot in disguise thanks to Transformers collab

After seeing the LEGO Group finally partner with Hasbro earlier in the delivering a brick-built Optimus Prime, all bets were off for crazy collaborations we’d like to see from Transformers. Canon is now the latest company to take on the task of bringing the robots in disguise into a new form-factor, with the camera company applying its usual mirrorless designs to the iconic Transformers brand.

Canon Transformers collaboration reveals two new robots in disguise

Revealed by Japanese toy maker Takara TOMY earlier in the week, the new Canon Transformers are just the latest in unique takes on the classic Hasbro property. Sporting the unassuming design of a Canon EOS, the new collaboration with the robots in disguise turns the mirrorless cameras into action figures.

Still sticking true to what you’d expect from Transformers, the new figures are highly-articulated. On top of just being able to transform between the two different modes, the robot cameras still feature some more authentic inclusions that you’d expect from a mirrorless cam. Instead of unhitching Optimus Prime’s usual trainer from his signature truck mod; here, you’ll take off the lens that unhooks from the camera body. Even the lens cap can come off, which in this case doubles as a shield for the Autobot or Deception.

Of course, these are still just action figures. So while they’ll look the part of a camera up on your shelf, they won’t actually be able to take photos.

In true Transformers fashion, there are two different designs launching as part of the unique collaboration with Canon. Each of the transforming cameras embody the same EOS design, but will convert between the iconic Autobot Optimus Prime, as well as the Deception Reflector.

Since being revealed, pre-orders have since gone live here in the United States via retailers like BigBadToyStore. As of now, only the Optimus Prime model can be secured ahead of shipping in February of 2023, and you’ll likely need to as these kinds of figures typically tend to sell out well before the ship date. You’ll pay $169.99 for the Autobot leader, which is definitely a premium to bring the Canon Transformers to your collection.

9to5Toys’ Take

I honestly felt like I had seen it all with Transformers. I am hardly the biggest fan of the Hasbro icons anymore, but I still keep up with a lot of the new releases from the absolutely massive Unicron to the extra cute BISHOUJO collaboration that turns the signature Autobot into an anime waifu. I guess I should have see something as clever as the Canon Transformers series coming, but I really have to hand it to Takara TOMY and Hasbro for keeping fans of the robot franchise on their toes with something as novel and downright adorable as these transforming cameras.

