9to5Toys Daily: August 16, 2022 – AirPods 3 hit $110, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, more

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.
- Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio hit $110 thanks to Grade A refurb sale (Save $69)
- Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro delivers M1 power and Thunderbolt from $700 (Save up to $382)
- Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone with 1-inch sensor hits $1,198 low (Save $600)
Host
Links:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
- Follow us on Twitter!
- Like our Facebook page!
- Download the 9to5Toys app!
- Subscribe to our newsletter!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!