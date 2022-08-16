Wemo’s new HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread hits $20 all-time low in Belkin 20% off sale

Belkin is currently taking 20% off an assortment of its latest smart home products, smartphone accessories, and more when code WAS20 has been applied at checkout. An easy pick has the new Wemo Smart Plug V4 with Thread for $19.99 shipped. Down from $25, like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $5 in savings, matches the all-time low, and is one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen on the recent release. Upgrading Wemo’s existing and already popular smart plug with Thread support, the new version delivers HomeKit support out of the box. On top of being able to bark commands at Siri to turn lights on or off, this smart plug being outfitted with Thread and Bluetooth means that it is future-proof thanks to support for the upcoming Matter smart home platform. Everything is packed into a single outlet design that won’t hog the entire receptacle with its miniature form-factor. Dive into our launch coverage for the full scoop and then head below for more.

Another highlight from the Belkin Memorial Day sale is delivering the first discount on the new Wemo HomeKit Video Doorbell. Dropping from its usual $250 price tag for the first time, it will fall to $200 with the aforementioned code and deliver a new all-time low that’s $12 under our previous mention. Having just released back at the beginning of the year, this HomeKit Secure Video-enabled option lives on the front porch and delivers a 178-degree field of view with a 4MP sensor. Our launch coverage gives you a better idea of what to expect if you’re not sold, as well.

As far as other HomeKit upgrades go, this morning saw a pair of bundles on popular Philips Hue bulbs go on sale. Starting with three Color Ambiance bulbs at $68, you’ll also be able to score the best price of the year as well on a 4-bulb kit of White Ambiance lights down at $42.

Wemo Smart Plug with Thread features:

Wemo Smart Plug connects to Apple HomeKit and allows control of lamps, fans, and other appliances—nearly anything that plugs into a standard wall outlet—right from iPhone, iPad, Wemo Stage, or by asking Siri. Schedules and Automations can be setup in the Apple Home app on iPhone, iPad or Mac. This smart plug supports Thread and Bluetooth with no subscription, Wemo account setup, or Wemo app required.

