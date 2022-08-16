Samsung’s immersive 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED 240Hz monitor now $700 off at $1,600

After seeing the all-new Odyssey Ark finally go up for pre-order yesterday, Amazon is now rolling the savings over to another one of Samsung’s flagship battlestation displays. Right now, the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED Curved 4K Gaming Monitor is on sale for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,300, this is matching the all-time low set once before on Prime Day at $700 off. Samsung’s latest flagship monitor to actually ship arrives as the Odyssey Neo G9. Delivering a 49-inch curved mini-LED panel with 2,000-nits of peak brightness, you’re looking at 4K resolution alongside 240Hz refresh rates. Other notable features include a 2ms response time, HDMI 2.1 inputs, and both G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support. Get all of the details in our launch coverage before heading below for more.

If a top of the line gaming monitor isn’t exactly what the gaming rig calls for right now, Samsung’s standard Odyssey G9 Monitor is worth a look instead. This one isn’t quite as pricey at $1,280, but still arrives with a 49-inch curved panel and 240Hz refresh rate. You’re mainly skimping out on the HDMI 2.1 support and some of the more novel inclusions noted above, while delivering an eye-catching gaming experience for less.

Plus other Samsung monitors on sale:

Now I hear you, you’re looking for something even more state of the art and groundbreaking for your PC gaming setup. Just yesterday, Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor finally went up for pre-order and should certainly fit the bill. Packing a 55-inch mini-LED panel, the real novelty of the upcoming display is that it can rotate into a vertical orientation alongside its typical configuration for immersive gameplay sessions with a curved design. Our coverage details everything else about the monitor, as well as how you can score a $300 discount on the upcoming release.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED Monitor features:

An unrivaled visual experience. Revolutionary Quantum Matrix Technology with Quantum Mini LEDs creates controlled brightness and perfect contrast for refined definition. Local dimming zones were increased to 2,048 and combined with the highest 12-bit black levels to create unmatched picture quality. A truly exquisite level of brightness, HDR2000 allows you to see the smallest of details in every scene, letting you see depth you never knew existed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!