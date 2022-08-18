LEGO’s all-new Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 sees first discount to $360 (Save $90), plus more

Zavvi is launching a rare LEGO sale today and discounting a selection of sets to some of the best prices of the year. Including all-new builds and creations that recently had their prices increase, you’ll need to apply the coupon listed for each item to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the just-released LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 at $359.99 with code FERRARI at checkout. Down from the usual $450 price tag that this set launched with earlier in the summer, today’s offer amounts to $90 in savings, is the very first discount, and a new all-time low.

Arriving as the latest addition to the Technic Ultimate Car Concept series, the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 packs the usual 1:8-scale design that we usually see and all of the details that fit into the 23-inch long model. Everything stacks up to 3,778 pieces, which goes towards the authentic recreation and its interior 8-speed engine replica, working steering, and functioning butterfly doors. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Alongside the Ferrari Daytona SP3 featured above, the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon is also on sale right now for $689.99 with code SWFALCON. This marks the very first discount we’ve seen since the MSPR increased to $850 at the start of the month and amounts to $160 in savings. Not only is this one of the best prices to date, but also an all-around rare chance to save on one of the largest LEGO Star Wars creations to date.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaque, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review of the LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 features:

From the LEGO Technic™ Ultimate Car Concept series comes an impressive build for adult Ferrari fans. Enter a zone of total mindfulness as you recreate the features of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 model in classic red with chrome-painted rims. Then place it on display to admire the iconic rear and curved lines that make this 1:8 scale model so special.

