Start PC gaming on a budget with the ASUS Phoenix GTX 1650 OC GPU at a 2022 low of $168

Amazon is offering the ASUS Phoenix GTX 1650 OC 4GB GPU for $167.99 shipped. Down from $210, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in well over a year and is the lowest it’s been so far in 2022. While it might not be the most powerful graphics card out there, the GTX 1650 is great for those building a budget-focused rig. It’ll deliver 1080p gameplay in most titles at or around 60 FPS depending on the settings you choose, and can even push some games at over 100 FPS at lower graphics options. You’ll also find multiple display support with HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI outputs on the back. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking to build a full computer and don’t have room for a $168 graphics card in the budget, then we have a slightly different option for you to consider. Coming in at $179, it is a little more expensive than today’s lead deal, but bear with us. The Ryzen 5 5600G processor is a 2-for-1 purchase, as it’s both the processor and graphics card. With 6-cores and 12-threads, this CPU also delivers integrated Radeon GPU that can actually game fairly well. Curious how good it plays your favorite titles without a dedicated graphics card? Our previous coverage takes a deeper dive into what the processor has to offer.

Now, if it’s ray-traced gaming that you’re after, we have a few options for you to consider. Firstly, those after top-tier gaming won’t want to miss the deal we found on an RTX 3090 yesterday. Down below $1,000 for the first time ever, this is your best chance yet to pick up a GPU capable of both 4K and 8K gaming. However, on the more modest side of things, the ASUS TUF RX 6500 XT is a solid choice for 1080p gaming at a new low of $210 on Amazon.

ASUS Phoenix GTX 1650 OC GPU features:

Phoenix graphics cards pack as much performance as possible into a compact design that offers a wide range of compatibility with small chassis. Limited space begs an efficient cooling system, the Phoenix GeForce® GTX 1650 delivers with a powerful Axial-tech fan. Whether you’re upgrading an outdated card or building your first gaming rig.

