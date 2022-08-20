Latest Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance lightstrips and lamps on sale from $117 (Save $63+)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $117.29 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d more regularly pay $180, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $63 off. This is $28 under our previous mention and one of the first overall chances to save so far. As one of the latest additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Bringing the addressable RGB lighting tech to another form-factor, Amazon today is also discounting the even newer Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp at $153.85 shipped with the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $220, this is the second-best price to date at $66 off. This new Gradient Signe Table Lamp can be placed pretty much anywhere to add some extra ambient lighting into the mix. The upright design can splash multiple colors at a time onto the wall or behind a TV with addressable LEDs that pair with the rest of your Hue setup over Bluetooth or Zigbee for the full HomeKit experience.

If your HomeKit setup could use some even flasher upgrades, earlier in the week we saw price cuts go live on Nanoleaf Lines modular lighting kits. Packing all of the brand’s usual Siri-enabled ambient lighting tech into a unique design that splashes color onto the wall, the starter kit is now on sale for $180 alongside the expansion set at $60.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

