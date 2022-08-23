iOttie’s Alexa-enabled 7.5W/10W Qi windshield phone mount falls to new low at $48 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the iOttie Avio Connect 10W Qi Smartphone Car Windshield/Dashboard Mount with Alexa for $47.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With built-in Alexa, this car smartphone mount has a lot to offer. It can mount to your windshield or dashboard and uses auto-sensing technology to know when it should open and close. When docked, your device will receive up to 10W of Qi wireless charging so you can easily arrive at your destination with full power. Plus, going back to the Alexa function, you’ll be able to use voice commands to check the weather, get directions, make a call, and more, all completely hands-free. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

However, if you don’t need Alexa support, then consider picking up the ZeeHoo 10W/7.5W Wireless Car Charging Phone Mount that’s available at Amazon for $25 once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, it doesn’t have auto-sensing technology and there’s no built-in voice assistant. However, most smartphones support always listening for their built-in voice prompts and the built-in wireless charging ensures your device always stays powered.

For at-home charging, don’t forget to check out the deal we found on Anker’s MagGo 8-in-1 MagSafe charging orb that streamlines your nightstand for $70. That’s a full 30% below its normal $100 going rate and you’ll also find USB-C, AC, and USB-C on this all-in-one power station. Then, swing by our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup to find other great ways to save, and be sure to give our dedicated guide a visit for more discounts.

iOttie Avio Connect Car Phone Mount features:

The Aivo Connect elevates the smartphone car mount to the next level, reimagining the hands-free experience. Its sophisticated engineering has Alexa built into the mount. This provides drivers with unprecedented convenience, allowing them to access over 100,000 Alexa skills all via voice command. Stream your favorite playlists or get directions to the nearest restaurant while keeping your eyes on the road ahead. What’s more, the Aivo Connect is manufactured with Qi wireless fast-charging technology so you can quickly power your device (up to 10W). And, equally important, your phone will remain secure thanks to the Auto Sense mounting system activated by a proximity sensor. The open road was built for adventure and for iOttie.

