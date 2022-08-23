Sony’s HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer returns to $398 (Save $200)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Sound System for $398 shipped. Regularly going for $598, this 33% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Coming with a soundbar and wireless subwoofer, this 3.1-Channel sound system is the perfect addition to any living room. You will have access to Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Vertical Surround Engine to complement this system and have more realistic sounds. eARC is also supported with this soundbar with 4K HDR video passthrough to your TV to get the highest quality of both audio and video. You can also play your own audio through this system with its Bluetooth connection. It rarely stays down at this price for extended periods so be sure to jump on this deal before it’s gone!

If you want to save some cash you could instead go with the Sony S100F 2.0-Channel Soundbar for $98. This soundbar is easy to set up with HDMI ARC and the integrated tweeter is paired with the bass reflex speaker for “High power with a slim design that matches any room and is perfect for small living spaces.” Bluetooth support is also present here for playing your own music through the soundbar when you don’t want to watch TV but want some background noise. The included remote control can also control your TV so you don’t have to fiddle with two different remotes. Either of these sound system options will be an improvement over the integrated TV speaker you’re using now, so it’s up to you for what you want in terms of sound and experience.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and even more. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your entertainment center, you could go with the gallery-style 2022 model LG 65-inch Class OLED evo G2 Series 4K Smart TV for $2,497. This is the first return to the all-time Amazon low price with $700 in savings. From here, you’ll find the brand’s “brightest OLED display ever” with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, direct access to your streaming services, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Sound System features:

Enjoy the thrill of the latest cinema audio formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X in a single slim unit. Three front speakers, combined with unique Sony signal processing, reproduce “vertical” audio, creating virtual surround sound that seems to come from all around you.

Go deeper into movies with Cinema mode and hear every detail of your favorite tracks in Music mode. Night mode optimizes the sound balance so you can hear everything clearly, even at low volume levels.

Send audio wirelessly from your compatible Sony TV to your soundbar using Bluetooth technology.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!