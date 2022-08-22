Save up to $700 on LG’s 2022 gallery 120Hz OLED 4K TV at $2,497 (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the gallery-style 2022 model LG 65-inch Class OLED evo G2 Series 4K Smart TV for $2,496.99 shipped. Regularly $3,200 at Best Buy where it is currently selling for $2,800, today’s deal is the first time this model has returned to the Amazon all-time with up to $700 in savings. It is also selling for $2,797 at BuyDig for comparison. This is the gallery edition of LG’s 2022 evo G2 series “that leaves virtually no gap when you hang it on the wall.” From here, you’ll find the brand’s “brightest OLED display ever” with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, direct access to your streaming services, Wi-Fi 6, and more. This is a 120Hz display with four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and a host gaming-centric features like NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VRR alongside the addition of native GeForce Now and Stadia cloud gaming action. Get a closer look on our launch coverage and more below.

If you’re fan of LG’s gallery-style OLED models, you’ll also find the 55-inch variant of the model above still marked down to $1,997 on Amazon, which is matching the lowest price we have tracked there. The feature set on this one is essentially the same, just with the more modest display size. Just make sure to also check out the ongoing price drops on the non-gallery 2022 OLED models starting from $1,247 as well.

And if you’re not partial to the big three TV brands for your main display, there’s a ton of cash to be saved opting for VIZIO’s 65-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV at the Amazon all-time low of $540. Not only will this save you a small fortune over the current-generation LG options, but it also includes HDMI 2.1 connectivity as well as VRR support for your modern gaming rig too. Get a closer look at this deal and more in our home theater hub.

And make sure to feast your eyes on Pepsi’s one-of-a-kind Gametime TV with a built-in beverage refrigerator while you’re at it.

LG G2 Series OLED Gallery evo 4K Smart TV features:

The brightest LG OLED ever with a contemporary new gallery design that hugs the wall¹ for the ultimate balance of form and function. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create a picture quality like no other in our new LG OLED evo Gallery Edition—with the highest contrast, perfect black and the brightest colors ever seen in an LG OLED.¹ Transform your home into a more artful space with the all-new, contemporary LG OLED design that leaves virtually no gap when you hang it on the wall.² Make the impossible possible with our latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!