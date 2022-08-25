9to5Toys Daily: August 25, 2022 – Apple Watch Series 7 clearance, Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/08/9to5Toys-Daily-82522-10.56-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

ESR back to school sale takes 20% off MagSafe chargers,...
Chefman’s regularly $100+ TurboFry XL Touchscreen...
PlayStation DualSense Edge controller details: Modules,...
LG’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz UltraGear monitor falls ...
TOURIT’s popular backpacks and cooler bags up to ...
Smartphone Accessories: 30,000mAh Portable Battery with...
For just two weeks, lifetime access to Babbel is droppi...
LEGO’s new 2022 Star Wars sets on sale: Mando and...
Load more...
Show More Comments