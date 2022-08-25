Blink Floodlight Cam kit falls to $95 (Reg. $140) alongside Video Doorbell at $40

Amazon now offers the Blink Floodlight Cam Kit at $94.98 shipped. Normally fetching $140, today’s offer is marking the second-best price to date at 33% off. This comes within $5 of the all-time low and is the first discount since earlier this summer over Prime Day. Arriving as a versatile way to keep tabs on deliveries or other outdoor happenings, this package pairs Blink’s popular third-generation outdoor camera with a floodlight attachment. The camera itself can record in 1080p to the included Sync Module as well as Alexa with a battery-powered design. Throw in the 700-lumen floodlight, and your system will respond to motion alerts with its dual LED panels. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to specifically manage package deliveries and the comings and goings of your front door, Amazon is also marking down the Blink Video Doorbell to $39.99. This one typically fetches $50 and is now sitting at the second-best price we’ve seen of 20% off. Just like the lead deal, this comes within $5 of the all-time low.

Having just launched last fall, the Blink Video Doorbell arrives as quite the affordable front door upgrade that is now even more inexpensive. Packing all of the standard features like motion alerts, a 1080p sensor, and two-way audio, this offering arrives with onboard Alexa support. Its battery-powered design can also be sidestepped for those with existing wiring. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, too.

While Blink’s offerings are a bit more affordable than other options on the market, the Eve Cam steps up to a more premium build to match its higher-end features. HomeKit Secure Video support is going to be the biggest selling point for many, but there’s also 1080p recording and enhanced privacy functionality at $137.

Blink Outdoor Camera with Floodlight features:

Blink Floodlight works with Outdoor to deliver a wire-free, battery-powered HD smart security LED floodlight camera. See, hear, and speak to visitors in real time with 1080p HD live view and two-way audio from the app. Light up the night — get 700 lumens of motion-triggered, high-quality LED lights. Choose to store video clips and photos in the cloud with an optional Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the included Blink Sync Module 2 and USB flash drive.

