Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack 100W Right Angle USB-C Cables $12 (33% off), more

AI-Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of AINOPE 100W Right Angle USB-C Cables for $12.05 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 28JGGUBR at checkout. Down from a normal going rate of $18, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen for these cables. Ready to deliver up to 100W of charging over USB-C, these cables are perfect for using with Apple devices including the M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro as well as the MacBook Air, iPad Air/Pro, and more. Plus, it’ll also work with Android smartphones, Chromebooks, Windows PCs, and more, so long as they use the USB-C standard and charge with 100W or less of power. The right angle plug on one end is also perfect for charging your devices without adding strain to the cable.

This USB C Cable to USB C fast charging cable supports PD 4.0/3.0 and QC 3.0 fast charging, up to 20V/5A/100W(max). Ainope 100W Ultra Fast Charging USB C cable is build in the most powerful E-Mark chip, which supports USB PD fast charging and provides comprehensive protection to devices battery and adapters, keep your devices in super fast charging and safe protection. This right angle type c charging cable fast charge with an innovative 90 degrees “L” design. Its user-friendly design is more convenient and comfortable for playing games, watching videos, reading e-books when you charging. Ultra-durable nylon-braided armor with 40,000+ times bend lifespan ensures this cable years of trouble-free use. The special designed SR joints of this USBC will never rupture and offer multiple protection for your cable.

