Prep for cold and flu season with iHealth’s no-touch forehead thermometer down at $17

The official iHealthLabs Amazon storefront is now offering its PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 and as much as $23 as of late, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked this year and a notable deal to be ready for cold and flu season as the weather cools down over the next month or more in some parts of the country. Suitable for use on all ages, it leverages 100 data points to deliver forehead temperature from 1.18-inches away “without physically touching the person.” The large LED display is readable in total darkness with a gentle vibration notification – “no beeps or buzzes.” Head below for more details.

This EasyEast model isn’t quite as modern or elegant-looking, but it does deliver similar functionality for less. The no-touch, LCD-equipped option comes in at $12 Prime shipped on Amazon to keep an extra few bucks in your pocket.

While we are tracking health metrics and the like, go scope out the deals we have live on Withings’ new ScanWatch. It comes along with ECG and Sp02 monitoring as well as things like heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking starting from $230 shipped. This is the first price cut we have seen since Prime Day and among the lowest we have tracked. All of the details and historical pricing breakdowns you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer features:

Non-Contact Technology For Safe & Hygienic Use: With a built-in infrared temperature sensor, the iHealth PT3 thermometer can read a person’s body temperature within 1.18 inches from the center of the forehead without physically touching the person.

High Accuracy Via Tri-Point Sensory: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while distance and environmental sensors work together to account for other variables, ensuring maximum accuracy every time the temperature is taken.

Simple, Fast, Clear, And Quiet: With an intuitive single-button control design, the thermometer reads and shows the temperature in just one second on its easy-to-read, extra-large LED display, even in total darkness. When the temperature is read, the device gives a gentle vibration notification to the holding hand—no beeps or buzzes.

