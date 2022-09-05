Prep for cold and flu season with iHealth’s no-touch forehead thermometer down at $17

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome Goodsihealth
Reg. $20+ $17
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

The official iHealthLabs Amazon storefront is now offering its PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 and as much as $23 as of late, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked this year and a notable deal to be ready for cold and flu season as the weather cools down over the next month or more in some parts of the country. Suitable for use on all ages, it leverages 100 data points to deliver forehead temperature from 1.18-inches away “without physically touching the person.” The large LED display is readable in total darkness with a gentle vibration notification – “no beeps or buzzes.” Head below for more details. 

This EasyEast model isn’t quite as modern or elegant-looking, but it does deliver similar functionality for less. The no-touch, LCD-equipped option comes in at $12 Prime shipped on Amazon to keep an extra few bucks in your pocket. 

While we are tracking health metrics and the like, go scope out the deals we have live on Withings’ new ScanWatch. It comes along with ECG and Sp02 monitoring as well as things like heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking starting from $230 shipped. This is the first price cut we have seen since Prime Day and among the lowest we have tracked. All of the details and historical pricing breakdowns you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage

iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer features:

  • Non-Contact Technology For Safe & Hygienic Use: With a built-in infrared temperature sensor, the iHealth PT3 thermometer can read a person’s body temperature within 1.18 inches from the center of the forehead without physically touching the person.
  • High Accuracy Via Tri-Point Sensory: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while distance and environmental sensors work together to account for other variables, ensuring maximum accuracy every time the temperature is taken.
  • Simple, Fast, Clear, And Quiet: With an intuitive single-button control design, the thermometer reads and shows the temperature in just one second on its easy-to-read, extra-large LED display, even in total darkness. When the temperature is read, the device gives a gentle vibration notification to the holding hand—no beeps or buzzes.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
ihealth

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

HP’s RTX 3060 desktop is great for entry-level ga...
Nike’s Labor Day Sale offers up to 50% off + extr...
ASUS’ regularly $150 ROG Delta RGB Gaming Headset...
Labor Day game deals: Hot Wheels Unleashed $20, Sonic, ...
eufy’s new Dual Camera Video Doorbell hits $150 in Go...
Belkin’s 10K power bank delivers ’36 hours&...
Amazon discounts QNAP’s 1-bay NAS to a new low of...
simplehuman Labor Day sale: Up to $50 off steel sensor ...
Load more...
Show More Comments