Brydge’s latest Air MAX+ aluminum 11-inch iPad keyboard hits $120 (Reg. $150)

The official Brydge Amazon storefront is now offering its Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case for $119.99 shipped. Down from the usual $150 price tag, you’re looking at 20% in savings while beating our previous mention by $15. This matches the all-time low set last in May, as well. Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, the Air MAX+ arrives with a similar magnetic design for your 11-inch iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air. There is notably backlit keys that pair with the built-in trackpad, and its Bluetooth connectivity rounds out the form-factor with an aluminum frame and folding folio design. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, the Brydge 11 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case is also marked down to an Amazon all-time low. Currently sitting at $159.99, you’re looking at the same 20% in savings noted above as well as the second-best price of the year. While the lead deal has a more affordable build with a detachable case, this more premium offering pairs with your 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air much the same with a silver design and more.

Over in our Apple guide, all of the week’s best savings are now underway for the event week festivities. On the iPadOS front, Apple’s compact iPad mini 6 is now up for grabs with $99 in savings across several models. While we’re not expecting Apple to reveal any new tablets today, all-time lows have returned on the lineup starting from $400.

Brydge Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case features:

The new Air MAX+ is the only independent keyboard/case combo for iPad Air (4th generation) with a true native multi-touch trackpad. This keyboard/case combo is perfect for those looking for a functional and protective iPad keyboard that’s designed for every environment. The Air MAX+ features an all-in-one SnapFit Case designed to flawlessly match your iPad. Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover to create the perfect productivity experience – whether you’re on the road, in the office or at home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!