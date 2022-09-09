Wemo’s HomeKit Stage Scene Controller with Thread falls to new $40 low (Save 20%) 

Amazon is now offering the Wemo HomeKit Stage Scene Controller with Thread for $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, this is one of the first overall discounts to date at 20% off. We’ve seen some quite small discounts so far, but this is the first sizable one and a new all-time low at that. Proving a unique way to command your smart home, the Scene Controller can be configured to set off nine different scenes or automations in your HomeKit setup. Depending on whether you just click the light switch-like design or long press and double tap, you’ll be able to control smart lights and other accessories. We also found it to be a must-have for those in the Siri ecosystem in our HomeKit Weekly feature from earlier in the year.

If you don’t need all of the customization features, the meross HomeKit light switch will help control your setup in much the same capacity. It clocks in at over half the price of the Wemo offering above, but trades in the Thread support for Wi-Fi connectivity. So even without all of the versatility, the $18 price tag makes it a much more affordable option.

Another notable way to expand your Siri setup with something that’s a bit less flashy than your typical smart lighting would be scoring one of ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostats. Right now, two different models are on sale for some of the best prices of the year, helping you regulate those upcoming fall temperatures starting at $142.

Wemo Stage Scene Controller features:

The Stage Scene Controller connects to the Apple Home app and allows you to create and manage up to six scenes for lighting, entertainment, security, and temperature. It can be mounted almost anywhere, or it can be used as a handheld remote.

