Logitech Circle View Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video hits $174 all-time low (Reg. $200)

Amazon currently offers the Logitech Circle View HomeKit Video Doorbell for $173.89 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $26 off. This is one of the very first price cuts to date, beats our previous mention by $4, and is a rare chance to save on a HomeKit-enabled piece of porch pirate protection in the first place. Logitech’s Circle View arrives as one of the first and only video doorbells on the market equipped with HomeKit support out of the box. Its wired design is backed by a 5 MP sensor with 160-degree field of view, HDR and color night vision, and two-way audio. HomeKit Secure Video will be a major selling point and is supplemented by face recognition to round out the front door upgrade. Our hands-on review provides an even more in-depth look, as well.

As something a bit more affordable, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is one of the more popular alternatives on the market. While it may lack the novel HomeKit features from the lead deal, it sports a wire-free design in addition to optional wiring thanks to a 6-month rechargeable battery. Its HD video is backed by a wider 180-degree field of view and can also integrate with the Arlo security ecosystem at large.

Another notable way to expand your Siri setup with something that’s a bit less flashy than your typical smart lighting would be scoring one of ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostats. Right now, two different models are on sale for some of the best prices of the year, helping you regulate those upcoming fall temperatures starting at $142.

Logitech Circle View Doorbell features:

A wired video doorbell that works exclusively with Apple HomeKit, featuring Logitech TrueView head-to-toe HD video, Face Recognition, color night vision, 2-way audio, and more. Replaces your existing wired doorbell and works with your existing indoor chime. Complete pre-purchase home compatibility check on Logitech’s website before purchasing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!