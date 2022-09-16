OnePlus 10 Pro drops to $699 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in tow (Save $100+)

OnePlus is now offering its unlocked 10 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $699 shipped when code 100PRO has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $799 or more, it originally fetched $899 and is now $100 below our previous mention to mark one of the best prices to date. OnePlus 10 Pro arrives as the brand’s latest flagship smartphone and comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The actual Android experience plays out on a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz, which lets you lineup photos on the smartphone’s Hasselblad’s photography experience that leverages a 48MP triple-sensor camera array. Other notable features you’d expect from a flagship like the inclusion of a much quicker fingerprint scanner is joined by 65W fast charging and more. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

If grabbing a new case for your handset is one of the first things that come to mind, Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor cover was just refreshed for the OnePlus 10 Pro and is a personal favorite of mine. It employs a unique, textured pattern on the back for some added grip and will also help even out the camera bump on the back. All of that more than justifies the $15 price tag in my book, though you can swing by the product page for a full breakdown on what to expect, too.

For $49 less than the lead deal, you can also bring home extra storage from the OnePlus 10T instead. This more budget-friendly handset arrives with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, but has some drawbacks including a less capable camera array, no wireless charging, smaller battery, and not as reliable IP54 water-resistance. Even so, we’ve walked away favorably in our hands-on coverage.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!