Furbo’s 2022 treat-tossing dog cam hits best price since Prime Day at $157.50 (Reg. $210)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Furbo Amazon storefront is offering its latest-model 360 Dog Camera at $157.50 shipped. Regularly $210, this is within about $10 of this year’s Prime Day price and the lowest we have tracked since at 25% off the going rate. The brand’s latest model features a 360-degree rotating design so you can keep an eye on your furry friends no matter where they might be in the room, delivering live feeds directly to your smartphone wherever you might be. You can expect 1080p video quality as well as night vision, the ability to trigger treat tossing from your mobile device, and talk back to them with the 2-way audio. The smart notifications with the integrated barking sensor is a nice touch as well. Head below for more details.

The Petcube ecosystem of pet cameras is another notable option here. While a far more basic solution overall, its base model comes in at $40, or more than $100 under the price of the model featured above, as a notable lower-cost alternative. Again, you’re not going to get all of the bells and whistles taking this route, but it will allow you to keep an eye your pets from just about anywhere much the same otherwise.

For something to keep an eye on the front door, check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on eufy’s Dual Camera Smart Video Doorbell. Now sitting at the second-best price yet, it features dual motion detection, 2K video, smartphone notifications, and more at $160 shipped. Then swing by our smart home hub for additional ways to make your living space more intelligent at a discount.

Furbo 360 Dog Camera features:

FULL HD CAMERA WITH 360° ROTATING VIEW – The NEW Furbo 360° Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. Stunning 1080p liveview and high quality 4x zoom let you easily check on your home, speak to family, and toss treats to pets. Know what’s going on in your home from anywhere – no more missed moments or blind spots.

REALTIME 2-WAY AUDIO & COLOR NIGHT VISION – Seamlessly hear and speak with family members and pets at home, and adjust volume in-app for crystal clear audio. Color night vision provides enhanced night vision with infrared technology to see in the dark, and enjoy vivid color vision in low light.

