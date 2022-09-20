Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Where Shadows Slumber, SkySafari 7 Pro, and more

This morning’s best deals on iOS apps are now live and waiting for you down below. Today, we have also seen Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack fall to $84 for new iPhone 14 owners to sit alongside ongoing offers on M1 MacBook Pro models and our exclusive price drop on SANDMARC’s new leather Apple Watch Ultra Band. As for the apps, highlight offers include Where Shadows Slumber, GeoShred Control, mySolar – Build your Planets, SkySafari 7 Pro, and Duet Display. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: GeoShred Control: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Television Time: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Font Keyboard – Fonts Chat: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ReViiV: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chimp Fu Syllables: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: ShockWave – Synth Module: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Duet Display: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tiny Runner: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Adventurer Legends: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Blood Card: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reeflex Pro Camera: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Tacoma: $10 (Reg. $20)

Where Shadows Slumber is a mobile adventure puzzle game that takes place in a world that has been plunged into darkness. You will guide Obe, an old man who discovers a mysterious lantern in the forest, on one last journey. The only tools at your disposal are your wits and the chaotic nature of the universe. Anything that is not touched by light has the freedom to change. This governing principle will be your guide in the darkness, but also your undoing. After all, if you are not touched by the light, you have the freedom to change as well.

