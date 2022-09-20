Today’s best game deals: 14 PAC-MAN titles from $15, Xbox bundles up to 80% off, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering PAC-MAN MUSEUM on PS4 and Xbox Series S|S for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a new all-time and the best price we can find. The Nintendo Switch version is also marked down to $19.99 Prime shipped from the regular $30, coming within $1 of the Amazon low. This is an affordable way to land some truly vintage gaming experiences on your home console including “14 classic and nostalgic games from the legendary PAC-MAN series.” Players can also earn goodies and decor items in-game to customize their own virtual arcade here including wallpapers, arcade machines, display ﬁgurines, and background music as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

