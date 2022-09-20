Today’s best game deals: 14 PAC-MAN titles from $15, Xbox bundles up to 80% off, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering PAC-MAN MUSEUM on PS4 and Xbox Series S|S for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a new all-time and the best price we can find. The Nintendo Switch version is also marked down to $19.99 Prime shipped from the regular $30, coming within $1 of the Amazon low. This is an affordable way to land some truly vintage gaming experiences on your home console including “14 classic and nostalgic games from the legendary PAC-MAN series.” Players can also earn goodies and decor items in-game to customize their own virtual arcade here including wallpapers, arcade machines, display ﬁgurines, and background music as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure $55 shipped (Reg. $80)
***Nintendo Direct: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, more
***Sony State of Play: God of War Ragnarok DualSense, more
***Ubisoft Forward showcase: New Assassin’s Creed titles, more
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $20 (Reg. $30)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox bundle sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 80% off
- Resident Evil Racoon City Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $60)
- Includes RE 2 and 3 remakes
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Game Builder Garage $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Legacy Collections eShop from $8
- Persona 5 Strikers eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $50 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $20 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Nintendo Blockbuster eShop Switch game sale from $2.50
- MLB The Show 22 Switch $20 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
- Octopath Traveler II pre-order $60
- It Takes Two Switch pre-order $40
- Sony PSN PlayStation Games Under $20
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Undertale eShop $9 (Reg. $15)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale now live
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X/PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
