Spigen’s magnetic 7.5W ArcField iPhone 12 to 14 charging puck now down at $20 via Amazon

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcField MagSafe Charger for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. This deal will only be live for another 11 hours or until stock at the discounted rate runs out. Regularly $50 directly from Spigen, it typically sells for $25 at Amazon and is now matching our previous mention for the best we can find. While it can’t quite keep up with the 15W on the official Apple model, this 7.5W Spigen variant is also $17 less expensive right now. Alongside delivering a sleek black colorway you won’t get on the Apple model and, what has been for me, reliable performance for several months, I would say it’s worth a closer look for folks that don’t need the faster charging action. It provides a strong magnetic connection on iPhone 12, 13, and 14 models while making for a notable lower cost solution to string through basic iPhone stands as well. Hit up our hands-on review for more details and then head below.

There are some other more affordable solutions out there, like this JSAUX magnetic charging puck for slightly less than the model featured above. But for $1 in savings, I would both go for and recommend the trusty Spigen option.

Check out this all-time low on Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand, then dive into today’s fresh batch of Anker charging gear deals at Amazon. Alongside the first price drop on its new MagSafe PopSocket power bank, you’ll also find discounts live on 120W wall chargers, USB-C cables, and more starting from just $11 Prime shipped. Everything is neatly organized for your saving pleasure right here.

Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger features:

Fast Wireless Charging for iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 series: ArcField Magnetic Wireless Charger is especially designed for iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max / iPhone 13 Mini / iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max / iPhone 12 Mini, and provides up to 7.5W fast wireless charging (Works with AirPods 3 for MagSafe charging / Spigen ArcStation Pro 20W Charger is recommended for fast wireless charging)

Charge With Ease: No need to put effort into finding the sweet spot. Seamlessly aligned magnet ensure stable charging in any orientation.

Perfect for Daily Usage: 1.66 oz is light enough to carry around and 0.24 inch thickness is slim enough to use your phone while charging

