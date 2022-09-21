Spigen’s magnetic 7.5W ArcField iPhone 12 to 14 charging puck now down at $20 via Amazon

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
Reg. $25 $20
Spigen ArcField Magnetic Wireless Charger review

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcField MagSafe Charger for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. This deal will only be live for another 11 hours or until stock at the discounted rate runs out. Regularly $50 directly from Spigen, it typically sells for $25 at Amazon and is now matching our previous mention for the best we can find. While it can’t quite keep up with the 15W on the official Apple model, this 7.5W Spigen variant is also $17 less expensive right now. Alongside delivering a sleek black colorway you won’t get on the Apple model and, what has been for me, reliable performance for several months, I would say it’s worth a closer look for folks that don’t need the faster charging action. It provides a strong magnetic connection on iPhone 12, 13, and 14 models while making for a notable lower cost solution to string through basic iPhone stands as well. Hit up our hands-on review for more details and then head below. 

There are some other more affordable solutions out there, like this JSAUX magnetic charging puck for slightly less than the model featured above. But for $1 in savings, I would both go for and recommend the trusty Spigen option. 

Check out this all-time low on Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand, then dive into today’s fresh batch of Anker charging gear deals at Amazon. Alongside the first price drop on its new MagSafe PopSocket power bank, you’ll also find discounts live on 120W wall chargers, USB-C cables, and more starting from just $11 Prime shipped. Everything is neatly organized for your saving pleasure right here

Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger features:

  • Fast Wireless Charging for iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 series: ArcField Magnetic Wireless Charger is especially designed for iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max / iPhone 13 Mini / iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max / iPhone 12 Mini, and provides up to 7.5W fast wireless charging (Works with AirPods 3 for MagSafe charging / Spigen ArcStation Pro 20W Charger is recommended for fast wireless charging)
  • Charge With Ease: No need to put effort into finding the sweet spot. Seamlessly aligned magnet ensure stable charging in any orientation.
  • Perfect for Daily Usage: 1.66 oz is light enough to carry around and 0.24 inch thickness is slim enough to use your phone while charging

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

elago debuts new AirPods Pro 2 lanyard strap with more ...
CRAFTSMAN’s 20-inch corded electric mower ditches gas...
Razer’s Raptor 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Monitor return...
Iron Man will come to life in an upcoming EA game devel...
Amazon’s latest watch sale from $16: Citizen, mec...
Anker’s latest NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080p Google T...
Roborock’s smart robo vacs and mops now up to $27...
Logitech reveals new Blue Sona XLR microphone alongside...
Load more...
Show More Comments