Brighten your smile with this 16-pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips from $29 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering the 16-pack of Crest 3D Glamorous White Whitestrips from $28.96 shipped. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and clip the $6 on-page coupon. Then remember to cancel the subscription after you order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly as much as $40, or even more at Walmart, this is within a couple bucks of our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. This kit includes 14 sets of the standard Glamorous White strips as well as a pair of express treatments designed to brighten your smile in just one hour’s time. They deliver a “no-slip grip” and allow you to drink water while you’re whitening. More details below. 

We are also seeing a nice little $3 on-page coupon for the 12-pack of Crest 3D Vivid Plus Whitestrips that drops them down to $26.99 shipped. However an even more affordable way to help get your smile sparkling is something like this 3-pack of Radiant Mint Crest 3D White Toothpaste at under $9.50

Once your personal oral care routine has been upgraded at a discount above, swing over to our fashion hub to do the same to your fall wardrobe. Alongside this PUMA sale over 600 items at up to 50% off, we also spotted a notable adidas fall markdown event that is delivering up to 60% off a range of apparel and footwear right now. All of the details you need on that are waiting for you right here

Crest 3D Glamorous White Whitestrips features:

  • Includes 14 glamorous white teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 bonus 1-hour express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip
  • Glamourous white whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste has been used for 4 weeks
  • 1-hour express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan

