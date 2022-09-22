Hilary Duff x Carters exclusive collection is live and features fall designs for your little ones

Well known actress Hilary Duff is partnering with Carters for a limited-edition collection. The collaboration consists of layering pieces and items that allow for quick changes. Pricing starts at just $12. The line has sizing ranging from 0-24 months and launched online just yesterday. The collection will drop in stores in early October. Each piece was created with comfort in mind while also ensuring the assortment was style forward as well as practical. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from this collection. Also, you will want to check out our latest guide to the Kyte BABY x Harry Pottery drop here.

“We’ve been working closely with Hilary behind the scenes all year long on all things mom, from creating this limited-edition collection to discussing parenting insights, advice and more. Hilary has been and continues to be a valued member of our Carter’s family,” said Kendra Krugman, Executive Vice President of Merchandising & Design at Carter’s. “The Hilary Duff x Carter’s collection taps into what parents are looking for most when shopping for baby, including pieces that are intended to provide convenience, ease, value and style. We’re excited to finally be able to introduce this collection to the world, and we know our customers will love it.”

Sweaters for fall

One of the most notable category in this collection is sweaters. A highlight is the Grey Cable Knit Sweater and matching pants. This comfortable sweater has beautiful stitching throughout the front and the grey coloring is gender neutral. It’s a great piece layer under vests or jackets and is priced at just $22. You can also complete this outfit with an adorable matching hat for fall that comes in sizing for babies, toddlers, and even adults.

Another staple piece from this line is the Ivory Cable Knit Hooded Jumpsuit. This instant outfit features a zipper for easy access for diaper changes, and the cozy sweater material will help keep you warm in cooler weather. It’s another gender-neutral piece from the line and is priced at just $24 even though, personally, I feel like it looks very high-end.

“I’m thrilled to finally be able to share my Hilary Duff x Carter’s collection with the world! Working with Carter’s to bring this collection to life has been such a passion project of mine and one that I’m incredibly proud of,” said Hilary Duff. “As I watch my kids grow, I remember all of the outfits they wore during special moments and milestones, and I hope this collection plays a role in that for others.”

Shackets

Shackets are very on-trend for the fall season, and this new line has pink and green options. Shearling or sherpa material is a hot fabric for fall, and the interior is lined with a super cozy material that will also help keep your kids warm. This jacket is great for layering and a nice weight for fall weather. This style is priced at $24 and will be a staple in your little one’s wardrobe.

