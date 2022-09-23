Audio-Technica’s popular AT2020USB+ mic drops $50 at Amazon, now $99 for limited time

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone for $99 shipped. Regularly $149 these days, this is $50 in savings, one of the lowest prices we have tracked this year, $19 under the previous deal on Amazon, and the best we can find. This popular USB mic was just superseded by the latest-generation 96kHz AT2020-X USB mic but still remains a notable, lower-cost solution for folks looking to bring a trusted, studio-quality brand in to their audio setup. It delivers 16-bit/48kHz recording resolutions directly over a USB cable with no audio interface required. You’ll also find an onboard headphone output with a dedicated volume control alongside a handy mix blend control so you can balance the audio in the headphones between what’s going into the mic and what’s coming back out of the DAW. Head below for more details.

Alongside this deal we are tracking on Pyle’s 4-pattern RGB USB microphone at $58, our 2022 roundup of podcast equipment will deliver even more options at less than the price of the AT mentioned above. One notable and quite inexpensive option you’ll find in there is the HyperX SoloCast that now sells for $35 shipped via Amazon alongside its tap to mute sensor, cardioid polar pattern, and streaming-focused design.

And in case you missed it, be sure to dive into the hands-on review we published yesterday on the brand new microphone from Logitech. The Blue Sona trades out the USB connection for a more professional XLR jack alongside what might be described as a minimalist, yet futuristic look that’s sure to turn some heads. it’s not the most affordable option, but the best audio gear rarely is and you can get a complete breakdown of the user experience right here.

Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ features:

High quality A/D converter with 16 bit, 44.1/48 kilohertz sampling rate for superb audio

Headphone jack with volume control allows you to monitor the microphone signal with no delay

Mix control allows you to blend your microphone signal and prerecorded audio

High output, the internal headphone amplifier delivers superior clarity and musical detail as well as more volume overall

