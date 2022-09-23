Second-best price brings Amazon’s Echo Show 8 Alexa display to $80 for today only (Save $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon currently offers the latest Echo Show 8 2nd Gen for $79.99 shipped in two colors. Down from its usual $130 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings in order to land at the second-best price yet. This is hitting the second-best price to date at within $5 of Prime Day and marks the lowest we’ve seen since. Amazon’s latest iteration of Echo Show 8 arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, but with some added improvements. Most notable is a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. It’s also powered by a new octa-core processor which drives the Alexa experience alongside an 8-inch display for all of the things that Amazon’s voice assistant has come to be known for. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a smaller and more affordable package to take advantage of an Alexa display, Amazon is also beginning to clear out the latest Echo Show 5. Packing much of the same tech as detailed above into a more compact build, this version also sports a 5-inch display while delivering all of the same hands-free access to Alexa. It’s also now sitting at $40, which is down from the usual $85 you’d pay.

As far as the week’s other best smart home accessories go, our relevant guide is starting to fill up with plenty of other ways to give Alexa and either of the Echo displays above some new gear to interact with. From light bulbs and ambient offerings to smart plugs and the like, all of the discounts are detailed right here.

Echo Show 8 2nd Gen features:

Alexa can show you even more – 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered. Make video calls with a new camera that frames and centers automatically. Simply ask Alexa to call your contacts. Glance at your calendars and reminders. Use your voice to set timers, update lists, and see news or traffic updates.

