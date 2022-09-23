Save up to $450 on iBUYPOWER and HP RTX 3060 gaming desktops from $950 today

Amazon is offering the iBUYPOWER Ryzen 5/16GB/500GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $949.99 shipped. Down from $1,400, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for it. Delivering AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600G processor with built-in Radeon graphics, you’ll find that this desktop also includes an RTX 3060 GPU for increased performance all around. While there’s no PCIe 4.0 support, that likely won’t be a big deal since PCIe 3.0 can still deliver 3.5GB/s transfer rates with compatible SSDs. On top of that, you’ll find a 500GB NVMe SSD pre-installed, though iBUYPOWER doesn’t state its specs. Really though, if you’re wanting to get started with PC gaming and aren’t sure how to build your own desktop or where to begin, this is a solid choice all around. Take a closer look at the RTX 3060 in our hands-on review. Keep reading for gaming PC deals.

B&H is also getting in on the discounts by dropping the HP ENVY i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop to $999 shipped from its normal $1,300 going rate. It’s not quite as large of savings as today’s lead deal at $450 off, but it still has a few things that the iBUYPOWER model above doesn’t. For starters, this system is fully PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 compatible thanks to leveraging Intel’s 12th Generation i5 processor. It also comes with 16GB of DDR5 memory, instead of the DDR4 that you’ll find above. So, for $50 more, you can get a system that has far more capability. However, it does trade off the boutique namesake of iBUYPOWER with its stylings and parts choice for HP, which could be a downside to some.

Be sure to check out the WD_BLACK 500GB D30 Game Drive SSD if you need extra storage. It’s on sale for $60, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on desk upgrades for your setup this fall.

iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop features:

Introducing the iBUYPOWER 281a, configured for any task, whether it will be playing games, creating digital content, or casually browsing. Working intimately with brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, and more, we’re able to offer you a system with the highest level of performance at a great value. Featuring quick processing by AMD Ryzen 5 5600g combined with the Nvidia RTX 3060, this rig has been tested to meet the system requirements for all the latest games and productivity programs.

