Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio with floating hinge display falls to new low of $1,597

Amazon is now offering the 14.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti for $1,597 shipped. Normally going for $2,000 through 2022, this 20% discount, or $403 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. The Surface Laptop Studio is powered by Intel’s 11th Generation i7-11700 processor with NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti backing the graphics horsepower. The 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touch display provides “true-to-life” colors for content creation and consumption with the 120Hz refresh rate further improving the experience with smoother animations. This display is also on a floating hinge that allows you to have the best viewing angle adjustments. Thunderbolt 4 support is also present here for connecting external monitors and high-speed peripherals. Check out our announcement coverage for more information and keep reading for more.

You could take some of your savings here and grab the CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub for $250 to expand your I/O with the Surface Laptop Studio. With a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to four USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports for connecting high-speed devices like external SSDs or the like and a total of four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports with one being used to connect the hub to your computer. This allows you to daisy chain Thunderbolt devices outside the hub for connecting something like an eGPU. The hub can also provide up to 60W of power delivery to your computer so it stays charged even while connected.

If you would rather have a tablet instead of a laptop, we’re tracking a new all-time low price on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB Wi-Fi with an S Pen for $610. Coming equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 128GB of built-in storage, a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, Wi-Fi 6E support, and all-day battery life, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is the perfect content consumption device.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features:

The most powerful Surface Laptop. Quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel Core H Series processors handle your most complex workloads.

Design, animate, and render at top speed. Step up to the award-winning Ampere — NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture, enabling ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features from NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

Enjoy uniform, true-to-life color and contrast on the beautiful 14.4” PixelSense Flow touch display. Experience smoother scrolling with a refresh rate up to 120Hz.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!